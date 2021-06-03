Bellator 260 Finalized Card Announced

Bellator 260 has been finalized with additions of Vanessa Porto (22-9) versus Ilara Joanne (9-5) to the main card in their “Fight Sphere” at The Mohegan Sun.

The main event will feature welterweight champion Douglas Lima against the undefeated, Bellator MMA number one ranked welterweight Yaroslav Amosov. Amosov’s record is 25-0 and has picked up mostly decision victories since signing with Bellator MMA. His most recent, a split decision against number five ranked, Logan Storley at Bellator 252.

Bellator 260 will also be the first live event that welcomes back fans to one of their shows in the Mohegan Sun Arena. A limited number of tickets starting at $60 was made available for fans to purchase through Bellator’s website and Ticketmaster. The arena normally seats 10,000 fans but as the sports world seems to be easing back to normal, like everyone else Bellator is doing so with caution.

One fighter who will be watching the main event closely will be the number two ranked, Michael “Venom” Page who not only said he missed fans at Bellator 258 but made it clear he would like a rematch with Lima after his most recent victory.

Check out the finalized card below:

BELLATOR MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov Main Card

Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT



Welterweight World Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. #1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

175-pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: #6-Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. #3-Jason Jackson (14-4)

#6-Aaron Pico (7-3) vs. Aiden Lee (9-4)

128-pound Contract Weight Bout: #10-Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5)

Demarques Jackson (11-5) vs. Mark Lemminger (11-3)



Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT



Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) vs. Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC)

#9-Tywan Claxton (6-2) vs. Justin Gonzales (11-0)

Nick Newell (16-3) vs. Bobby King (9-3)

150-pound Contract Weight Bout: Lucas Brennan (4-0) vs. Matthew Skibicki (4-3)

#8-Amanda Bell (7-7) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2)

Alex Polizzi (7-1) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (3-1)