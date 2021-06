Bellator 260 Results: New Champ Yaroslav Amosov Moves To 26-0

Bellator 260 has concluded, and we have a new welterweight world champion!

In the main event, the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov outwrestled Douglas Lima throughout the entirety of the fight to win championship gold in what was a one-sided affair. That makes the new champion an astonishing 26-0 as a professional.

You can find the results along with some snapshots and clips from the main card below!

Mark Lemminger def. Demarques Jackson via TKO

Both fighters going hard!



But it's @MarkLemmMMA with the heavy shots to end Round 1️⃣.



We are LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator260

Aaron Pico def. Aiden Lee via Submission

Jason Jackson def. Paul Daley via Unanimous Decision

Jackson scores the first big move of the fight, with the takedown on @Semtex_170!
#Bellator260 is LIVE on @SHOsports.

Yaroslav Amosov def. Douglas Lima via Unanimous Decision for Bellator Welterweight Championship

πŸ'₯ A NASTY body shot from @PhenomLima to 'kick' things off.



The #Bellator260 main event is LIVE now on @SHOsports.

Bellator 260 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Yaroslav Amosov def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for Bellator welterweight championship (50-45, 49-46×2)

Jason Jackson def. Paul Daley via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Aaron Pico def. Aiden Lee via submission (anaconda choke) – R3, 1:33

Mark Lemminger def. Demarques Jackson via TKO (strikes) – R2, 3:30

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kyle Crutchmer def. Levan Chokheli via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Justin Gonzales def. Tywan Claxton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bobby King def. Nick Newell via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan def. Matthew Skibicki via submission (anaconda choke) – R1, 1:54

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Amanda Bell via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Alex Polizzi def. Gustavo Trujillo via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:22