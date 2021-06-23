Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Full Fight Card Announced

Bellator 261 will be the second event with fans attending at the Mohegan Sun Arena. With an Interim Heavyweight title fight as the main event, the day after the full bout listing was finalized, Bellator announced that the preliminary bout between Kyra Batara and Lena Ovchynnikova was removed.

Batara provided some details on social media as to why the fight was removed. According to Batara’s post, a member of her corner had a positive COVID test when taking a rapid results test upon arriving in Connecticut. She said another member of her team also had a positive result before leaving and that person remained behind before making the trip for Bellator 261. “Thankfully, there have been zero symptoms other than a cough,” Batara said in her post.

Things are moving forward, but a positive COVID-19 test cancelling a fight shows there is still a long way to go. Hopefully the card does not suffer anymore as Friday approaches. See the updated fight card below:

BELLATOR MMA 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Main Card: Friday, June 25 – Live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Interim Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #1-Timothy Johnson (15-6) vs. #3-Valentin Moldavsky (10-1)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: #2-Liz Carmouche (15-7) vs. #3-Kana Watanabe (10-0-1)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (40-12) vs. Keoni Diggs (9-0)

Lightweight Bout: #4-Myles Jury (19-5) vs. #6-Sidney Outlaw (15-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (4-0) vs. Simon Biyong (7-1)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV. 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Soren Bak (14-1) vs. Bobby Lee (12-5)

Isaiah Hokit (Pro Debut) vs. Corey Samuels (2-2)

Jaylon Bates (2-0) vs. Cody Matthews (1-1)

Taylor Johnson (6-2) vs. Lance Wright (5-1)

John Macapa (23-5-2) vs. John de Jesus (13-9)