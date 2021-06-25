Bellator 261 Live Stream Info, Highlights, & Results

The time arrived for Bellator 261.

Tonight (June 25), Bellator 261 will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky will do battle for the interim Bellator Heavyweight Title. An interim title has been put in place as champion Ryan Bader is currently participating in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Taking the co-headlining spot will be Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe. Also featured on the main card will be Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs, Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw, and Christian Edwards vs. Simon Biyong.

Bellator 261 Live Stream Info

Bellator 261 will begin with the prelims at 6:25 p.m. ET. You can catch the Bellator 261 LIVE STREAM of the prelims above. The action will transition to Showtime with the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep refreshing this page throughout the night for LIVE results and highlights.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, Showtime)

Timothy Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs

Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw

Christian Edwards vs. Simon Biyong

Prelims (6:25 p.m. ET, MMA News)