Bisping: Nate Diaz Is Gonna “Get Smoked” By Leon Edwards

Michael Bisping doesn’t like Nate Diaz‘s chances against Leon Edwards.

At UFC 263, Diaz is set to return to the Octagon in a five-round welterweight bout against Edwards that could determine the next title challenger. They were supposed to fight at UFC 262 in May, but Diaz postponed the scrap due to a small injury.

Although Diaz has more time to prepare and get healthy, Bisping still doesn’t like his chances against Edwards.

“Leon is looking sensational. I think Leon’s gonna go out there, beat…I gotta be careful when (I) say this because Diaz has a lot of fans,” Bisping said to The Schmo. “He’s gonna get smoked. He’s gonna get smoked. There you go. I said it. He’s gonna get smoked (by) Leon Edwards, and Leon Edwards is gonna fight for the belt pretty soon. He has to.”

Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz

Edwards is not known for his finishing power, as he has gone the distance in six of his past eight wins. However, given he has five rounds to work, he could possibly get the stoppage here. Diaz has also been cut open in several of his fights, and that is the reason why his bout against Jorge Masvidal got stopped, so perhaps Edwards could do the same. However, Bisping is confident Edwards will not only win by will do so dominantly.

Leon Edwards enters the fight coming off a disappointing No Contest to Belal Muhammad in March in his return. Prior to that, he hadn’t fought since July of 2019 when he beat Rafael dos Anjos. He also holds notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson among others.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 244 where he suffered a doctor stoppage TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal. Prior to that, he made his return to the Octagon with a decision win over Anthony Pettis after the back-to-back scraps with Conor McGregor.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Nate Diaz is going to get “smoked” by Leon Edwards?