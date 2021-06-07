Blachowicz Is Glad People Acknowledge Him, Not Jones, As LHW Champ

Almost a year after he won the vacant title, Jan Blachowicz believes with the absence of Jon Jones, the public understands that he is the #1 light heavyweight in the world.

In the time since becoming the new UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has been a busy man. Specifically, he put his belt on the line in a superfight against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In typical fashion, the Polish champion was the betting underdog according to most betting sites, but he defied the oddsmakers once again and did what no man before him has done, and that’s defeat Adesanya inside the cage.

Blachowicz no doubt opened the eyes of the MMA world as he commanded the fight and controlled the lighter-weight champ with a wrestling-centric game plan. Since it was the first loss of Israel Adesanya’s MMA career, it wasn’t just a great title defense, but it perhaps laid out a blueprint on how to outsmart and outmuscle the middleweight champ in the future.

With Adesanya now in the rear-view, the champion wants the public to understand that he is the top light heavyweight on the planet, not Jon Jones.

“But I don’t care about him. We will see,” Blachowicz said about Jon Jones. “Maybe in the future, he comes back to fight again. But like I said before, people treat me like a true champion. I am a true champion. I am happy about that.” Jan Blachowicz told MMA Fighting.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“I think it’s going to be this way, because he said something about how he’s had 10 defenses with the belt, and he said something like, ‘If Jan makes 10 defenses, and then he can start to call me out,’ Blachowicz said. “But I think I’ll make these 10 fights earlier than he makes his debut at heavyweight. So let’s wait, we will see. But I think I’m too old to do 10 fights.” Jan Blachowicz said.

Jon Jones has not graced the Octagon since February of 2020, but the new light heavyweight king isn’t discounting his utter dominance and long-lasting title reign. In a joking manner, Jan Blachowicz teased that he might compile ten title defenses by the time Jones returns to action. Although with the type of performances Blachowicz has put on as of lately, it’s not out of the question that he is gunning for some of Jones’ accolades.

Jan Blachowicz is confirmed to be fighting a veteran contender in Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 scheduled for September 4.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz is the best light heavyweight on the planet?