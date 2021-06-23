Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Set For Second MMA Fight

The PFL has wasted little time booking Claressa Shields in her second pro MMA bout.

Shields is the undisputed junior-middleweight champion of women’s boxing. She is regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best female boxer in the sport. Citing frustration over pay and recognition, Shields has crossed over into the world of MMA.

“T-Rex” found out firsthand how difficult the transition can be. She faced relative unknown Brittney Elkin in her pro MMA debut. Shields struggled to defend the takedown and ran into some issues off her back. The boxing champion remained composed and listened to her corner and as the fight progressed, she was able to get back to her feet and even escaped an armbar.

In the end, Shields was able to rally in the third round with ground-and-pound for the TKO finish. Had the fight gone the distance, she would’ve lost on points.

Shields has some work to do but the PFL has her second pro MMA bout set. Promotion officials told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that Shields will be fighting on August 27 against an opponent to be determined.

Claressa Shields’ second pro MMA fight for PFL is set for Aug. 27, per promotion officials. Opponent TBD. Shields will not box between now and then.



Coincidentally, if Kayla Harrison wins on Friday and advances to the playoffs, her next fight is also scheduled for that card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 22, 2021

Shields is sticking to her word. Shortly after her successful MMA debut, “T-Rex” told TMZ Sports that she was planning to fight again in either August or September. As Shields continues her MMA journey, time will tell if grappling will ultimately be her downfall as Bellator President Scott Coker predicts.