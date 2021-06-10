Brandon Moreno Ready To Big Brother Deiveson Figueiredo In Rematch

Even though Brandon Moreno exited UFC 256 beltless, he left the arena filled with confidence after going the distance in a draw with champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

In what was hailed by many to be fight of the year, the two flyweights put on an all-time classic back when they fought on that fateful December night. While Moreno was able to time his takedowns and utilize his movement, he mixed it up enough to trouble the champion without a doubt. But after a razor-close battle with Figueiredo, Moreno is determined to right the wrongs of his last fight and pick up the coveted flyweight belt.

Following his majority-draw result, the flyweight title contender assessed his performance against Figueiredo, and Moreno insists that he found paths to succeed and take into his upcoming fight with the champion.

After reviewing his performance in the co-main event at UFC 262: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Brandon Moreno had the following to say.

“Obviously, I saw the fight, and my team and I saw a few mistakes. Even with that, we think we did a lot of good work in that fight,” Moreno told BJPENN.com. “Figueiredo is a tough opponent but I feel comfortable with the rematch because I feel stronger than ever, faster than ever, my body feels so different. I feel like another athlete, I’m ready for this rematch.”

Last time they fought, Moreno admits that he was too weary of the champ’s power, and does not plan to be as hesitant in their second go at it. After some might have believed Figueiredo to be the bully in their last fight, Moreno plans to do the bullying in their rematch.

“I need to be a bully, too. I need to be aggressive and put pressure on him and that’s it,” Moreno said. “The game plan is very similar to the first fight, but I need to be careful of his power but I need to get confidence in my own skill and power… I don’t know man, he’s very durable. I’m always trying to finish the fight but at this level, it is very hard. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself and try and finish the fight.”

The two flyweights will meet in a stacked UFC 263 card, with an unprecedented featured fight with Nate Diaz taking on Leon Edwards in a non-title 5 round fight. And that will serve as the appetizer to the flyweight slugfest between Brandon Moreno and “Deus Da Guerra”, The God Of War himself, Deiveson Figueiredo. This Saturday, Brandon Moreno will attempt to be the bully in the rematch and overtake the champion.

Who are you taking in the crazy co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?