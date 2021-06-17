Brandon Moreno Says Fight Against Henry Cejudo Is Possible

Brandon Moreno is not ruling out a potential fight against former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Moreno became the first Mexica-born UFC champion when he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via rear-naked choke submission at UFC 263 this past weekend. After his victory, Cejudo congratulated the new champion via Instagram detailing that they were main training partners in the past and how he wasn’t surprised that the Mexican finally had a belt wrapped around his waist.

However, that hasn’t stopped Moreno from seeing a potential matchup with Cejudo in the future despite being former training partners and sharing Mexican heritage. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Moreno said it’s definitely a potential fight down the line, considering how Cejudo is calling for fights against Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan despite being retired.

“He’s another possibility,” Moreno said. You never know. … Definitely, yes. It’s a possibility. Obviously, he’s retired. He’s almost a father. He is in a marriage with his girlfriend. He has a nice life. He has a nice life, bro. He’s talking about a fight against Volkanovski. He’s talking about a fight against Petr Yan. He wanted to fight against Figueiredo. You never know what will happen in the future. I’m the champion and I need to fight (against) the guys the UFC says. I don’t know. You never know.”

At this moment, Cejudo is staying retired, which means there are a bunch of surging contenders in the flyweight division that Moreno could face next. Meanwhile, Figueiredo revealed that he had weight cut issues which affected his performance in his loss to Moreno at UFC 263 and has called for a potential trilogy bout.

Do you see a future matchup between Brandon Moreno and Henry Cejudo playing out? If so who do you believe has the edge?