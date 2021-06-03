Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin Targeted For UFC 264 Event In July

A battle between welterweight crowd-pleasers is on deck for UFC 264 as Carlos Condit is pitted against a fellow finisher in Max Griffin.

The welterweight pairing will throw hands inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10. MMA Junkie were the first to report the welterweight showdown. The fight will be featured on the blockbuster pay-per-view headlined by the “Notorious” Conor McGregor facing Dustin Poirier in a heated trilogy bout.

Following a stretch of lackluster performances, it has been difficult to watch the former interim welterweight champion fall from grace. As one of the most exciting strikers in the sport, fans and the MMA world alike were pleased to see Condit pick up a couple of wins against solid competition. First, “The Natural Born Killer” got back in the win column after five losses in a row and he did so against a cardio machine in Court McGee.

After Condit’s performance against McGee, the born-and-raised Jackson-Wink product took on Matt Brown in a gunslingers match. However, Condit implemented slick trips and and a versatile game plan that ultimately scored him the fight in a unanimous decision victory.

In the opposite corner, Condit will be facing off against Max Griffin who fans have watch grow up and evolve under the UFC banner. As an 11-fight veteran within the organization, Griffin definitely is no prospect and also brings a pretty solid skillset into the cage. Not to mention, as he’s gotten older the welterweight has learned how to harness his power effectively. Specifically, Griffin showed the power behind his strikes in his last two fights where he earned back-to-back stoppage victories.

Initially, Griffin took out Ramiz Brahimaj with a hellacious elbow, which resulted in an injury stoppage to the bout. Then, the American had a quick night at the office in March where he starched Kenan Song with punches in the very first round. The fight between these two strikers should be exciting nonetheless, and the action is only about a month away, so get ready for a violent welterweight fight.

With the addition of Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, the UFC 264 card up-to-date looks as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Who do you believe will take home the win, Max Griffin or Carlos Condit?