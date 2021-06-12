Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 263

The final UFC 263 betting odds are in as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 12, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight title showdown. Moving things along, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz, Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad, and Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill.

According to oddsmakers, Izzy is a -255 favorite over Vettori, who is a +215 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Moreno being a +190 underdog against Figueiredo, who is a -230 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Israel Adesanya (-255) vs. Marvin Vettori (+215)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-230) vs. Brandon Moreno (+190)

Leon Edwards (-570) vs. Nate Diaz (+435)

Belal Muhammad (-225) vs. Demian Maia (+185)

Jamahal Hill (-270) vs. Paul Craig (+230)

Drew Dober (-135) vs. Brad Riddell (+115)

Eryk Anders (-150) vs. Darren Stewart (+130)

Joanne Calderwood (-145) vs. Lauren Murphy (+125)

Movsar Evloev (-235) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (+195)

Pannie Kianzad (-210) vs. Alexis Davis (+175)

Matt Frevola (-300) vs. Terrance McKinney (+240)

Steven Peterson (-120) vs. Chase Hooper (EVEN)

Fares Ziam (-135) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+115)

Carlos Felipe (-170) vs. Jake Collier (+150)