Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 29

The final UFC Vegas 29 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 19, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige in a showdown. Moving things along, Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi, Davey Grant vs. Marlon Vera, Bruno Silva vs. Wellington Turman, and Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima.

According to oddsmakers, Ige is a -125 favorite over Jungr, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oleinik being a +185 underdog against Spivac, who is a -225 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Chan Sung Jung (-110) vs. Dan Ige (-125)

Serghei Spivac (-225) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+185)

Marlon Vera (-210) vs. Davey Grant (+175)

Seung Woo Choi (-150) vs. Julian Erosa (+130)

Bruno Silva (-145) vs. Wellington Turman (+125)

Dhiego Lima (-165) vs. Matt Brown (+145)

Aleksa Camur (-245) vs. Nick Negumereanu (+205)

Virna Jandiroba (-135) vs. Kanako Murata (+115)

Khaos Williams (-155) vs. Matt Semelsberger (+135)

Josh Parisian (-125) vs. Roque Martinez (+105)

Joaquim Silva (-135) vs. Ricky Glenn (+115)

Lara Procopio (-150) vs. Casey O’Neill (+130)