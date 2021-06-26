Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 30

The final UFC Vegas 30 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 26, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux goes down in a heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev, Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda, Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby, and Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert.

According to oddsmakers, Gane is a -165 favorite over Volkov, who is a +145 underdog. Other odds for the main card include OSP being a +150 underdog against Boser, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (-165) vs. Alexander Volkov (+145)

Tanner Boser (-170) vs. Ovince St. Preux (+150)

Raoni Barcelos (-210) vs. Timur Valiev (+175)

Andre Fili (-225) vs. Daniel Pineda (+185)

Tim Means (-130) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+110)

Renato Moicano (-240) vs. Jai Herbert (+200)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)