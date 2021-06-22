Chris Weidman Gives Update On Recovery & Possible Return

Chris Weidman has provided an update for fans on his recovery from his broken leg.

At UFC 261, Weidman threw a leg kick at Uriah Hall that snapped his leg in half. It was a gruesome injury and many thought it would take quite some time for the former UFC middleweight champ to return. Yet, he has been documenting his recovery which has been going very well as he has been going to the gym and golfing.

“I woke up on Thursday and I’m like I feel good today, I’m going to go to the gym,” Weidman said to MMA Fighting. “I figured I’m going to go to the gym, get a workout in, maybe hit the bag for like a minute or two, lay down, put my leg up but just be happy being in the gym, see the guys and smell the dirty mats again, which I love.

“So I got there and there’s a couple guys that I train with that were training and doing some kickboxing and I was like that bag is just not as fun so I said ‘get over here.’ We started doing some drills, we started doing some play sparring,” Weidman continued. “Got a full workout in, like a circuit with push-ups and ab work. Probably did about an hour and I was up on my feet the whole time, which is crazy. I think I’m getting better and better.”

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Although the focus for Chris Weidman is getting back to health and being able to walk again. Many have wondered if he will fight again. He’s still a top-15 middleweight and was coming off a good win over Omari Akhmedov. Had he beaten Hall, he would’ve gotten a top-10 opponent and worked his way back up to the belt.

However, for Weidman, he says he will only return again as long as he can still compete with the best. He doesn’t want to fight just to fight, as he still has a goal of being UFC champ again.

“There’s still a lot of milestones I’ve got to get through and I’m sure there’s going to be some setbacks, but I’m prepared for it,” Weidman said. “Nothing’s going to break me. I’ll just keep moving forward. If at the end of the day, I’m in the gym and as I’m as good as the doctors says I’m going to get and I can’t do anything that I used to be able to do, I’m not going to fight. If I think I can be the best in the world, and I can do what I need to do with this leg, then I’m going to fight.”

For now, Weidman will continue to rehab his leg as he says his fibula bone is still completely broken but is getting closer to full health by the day.

Do you think we will see Chris Weidman fight again?