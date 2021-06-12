Chris Weidman Injury Update: “I Was Actually In The Gym Today”

After a brutal leg injury occurred just one kick into his rematch with Uriah Hall at UFC 261, Chris Weidman can walk again and is back in the gym.

The recovery following his injury at UFC 261 was wildly painful. While the former middleweight champion hoped to once again penetrate the top ten with a win against Hall, it ended in a gruesome loss. However, the former middleweight champ provided an update and assured his fans that he would mount a comeback after he has healed from his injuries.

“It’s been pretty damn brutal, as you can imagine,” Weidman said on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping. “It completely sucks but I will say, this is breaking news, I was actually in the gym today. I boxed a little bit. I figured I was going to go to the gym and hit the bag for like a minute and then put my leg up, elevate it and just chill out, just be happy to be in the gym, but there were some guys around and we started play sparring and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ It felt so good to be back in the gym. So that was a big day for me, but it’s been a crazy road.”

After a light-hearted conversation with a fellow former middleweight champ, Weidman attested to being in the gym and has even started play-sparring and boxing again. As the many who witnessed his leg injury can attest, it’s incredible to think that Chris Weidman is already walking since the horrible incident on April 24.

With only six weeks removed from surgeries on his tibia and fibulas, the former champion is eager to return to normal training but admits that is a far cry from reality right now. However, the “All American” is determined to get back to his former athletic self.

“I’m trying to give myself the best shot of doing what I believe I can do,” Weidman said. “I felt so good before this last fight and I would hate to see it just wither away because of this. So I’m giving myself the best shot and we’ll see what happens. If I get back to the gym and my body’s telling me this is not an option than it’s not an option and I’ll figure it out, but I’m pretty confident I’ll be good.”

Nobody denies the toughness of Chris Weidman at this point. Similarly, Anderson Silva suffered a horrible leg injury against Weidman in their 2013 title rematch. While some believe karma to be at play in the accident at UFC 261, Weidman is nonetheless ready to continue his road to recovery.

