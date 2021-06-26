Ciryl Gane Outstrikes Alexander Volkov At UFC Vegas 30

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov ended the day with fireworks.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 26, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 30 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

There was a feeling-out process in the first round where Gane most notably worked over the left leg of Volkov by using kicks and Volkov had a bruise on his left leg. Throughout the fight, Gane was landing jabs at will and Volkov picked up the volume of throwing leg kicks. Volkov was tentative and didn’t seem to be able to pull the trigger in the early going due to the speed of Gane. In the later parts of this fight, Volkov did land some nice combos. Gane was awarded the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Gane picked up three wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC back in August 19. Since then, he got decision, submission and KO victories. He beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20 by decision.

In his last fight, Volkov beat Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18 by second round KO. Before that, he lost by decision to Curtis Blaydes in a lackluster fight back at the June 20, 2020 Fight Night event. He picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in the previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

UFC Vegas 30 Results: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux