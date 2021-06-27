Ciryl Gane Plans To Sit Out For Title Shot

Fresh from his victory at UFC Vegas 30, Ciryl Gane says he’s “ready” for a heavyweight title shot next—and he’s happy to wait for it.

The undefeated Gane etched yet another big name onto his résumé with a unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkov on Saturday night. The 31-year-old’s blistering hand speed was on full display as he picked Volkov apart in a surgical manner, landing power jabs and crunching leg kicks at will. “Bon Gamin” outstruck Volkov 139-115 over five rounds.

Gane, who only began his professional MMA career three years ago, has shown steady improvement with every fight. The Frenchman’s victory over Volkov, his second straight against a top-10 heavyweight, now places him firmly in the title contender conversation after just nine career fights.

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

Ciryl Gane Says He Wants Title Shot Next

#3-ranked heavyweight Gane almost looks destined to face former training partner and current champ Francis Ngannou, who the Frenchman previously said he would only fight if the UFC title was on the line.

But Gane faces stiff competition to be next in line to fight Ngannou, who’s widely expected to make his first title defense against Derrick Lewis. Jon Jones is also lurking in the shadows, waiting to jump in when the money’s right. And then there’s former champ Stipe Miocic, who’s been angling for a rematch with the current champ.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 30 post-fight press conference, “Bon Gamin” said his victory over Volkov proves his next fight should be for the title.

“No, I think today, I proved it. I don’t need another fight for the title shot. I think this guy, Volkov, it was a really great challenge to prove it, and I proved it. I did it. So tomorrow, yes, of course, if the UFC wants to match me for the title shot, my man, I’m ready,” said Ciryl Gane.

And the Frenchman said he’s quite happy to sit on the sidelines to wait for the opportunity.

“I think we can wait. Maybe this is gonna help us to improve in some departments of myself. So yes, we can wait,” said Gane.

What do you think? Should Ciryl Gane be next in line for a heavyweight title shot?