Claressa Shields: Expect Me To Be Just As Great As I Am At Boxing

Claressa Shields is feeling confident about her future MMA career.

Shields will finally be making her MMA debut on June 10th in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) after dominating the women’s boxing scene, recently adding the IBF Super Welterweight title to her collection.

In boxing, she has held multiple championship belts in three different weight classes, a two-time Olympic Gold medallist and is now looking to replicate her success in the sport of MMA. Ahead of her upcoming fight, Shields expressed that she has a fighter mentality and is confident that she will be as great in MMA as she has been in boxing.

“The PFL fans can expect me to go out there and be just as great as I am at boxing and have that same confidence,” Shields said on PFL preview. “I’m a fighter at heart, I’m not gonna just go in there and bow down to Brittney. I’m a dog, I go in there and scrap. I haven’t lost a fight since I was 17 years old. I’m 26.”

At PFL 4, she faces the tough Brittney Elkin, a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Fans can expect to see a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. It will be interesting how Shields deals with the threat of a takedown and whether she can implement her strengths, which is obviously her world-class boxing skills.

Do you think Claressa Shields can replicate her boxing success in the sport of MMA?