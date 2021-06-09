Claressa Shields Slams Brittney Elkin Ahead Of PFL 4

Boxing champion Claressa Shields doesn’t sense that Brittney Elkin is confident going into their PFL 4 bout.

Tomorrow night (June 10), Shields will make her highly-anticipated MMA debut. The bout will headline PFL 4 live on ESPN2. Shields has expressed her belief that she will be a two-sport success with the Jackson-Wink MMA team backing her.

Shields hasn’t taken too kindly to Elkin’s prediction of a finishing victory. During the pre-fight press conference, Shields said she thinks Elkin has been changing her tune lately because she’s nervous (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I want to tell Brittney that she doesn’t sound confident in nothing that she’s saying. First it was supposed to be 15 seconds (to finish me), now it’s going to be the second round. Truth is, Brittney Elkin gonna lose. Period. I’ve been in training camp for seven months at the Jackson-Wink MMA camp, training with some heavy hitters. Arlene Blencowe, Holly Holm, Jonny ‘Bones.’ I’ve put in a whole lot of time, and I didn’t come to the PFL just to have my beautiful record in boxing, and all my accomplishments derailed by somebody who is not even really a serious fighter.”

Shields is the current undisputed light-middleweight champion in boxing. She is undefeated as a pro boxer with a record of 11-0. Shields isn’t known for her finishing ability as she has just two wins by way of knockout. She is, however, praised for her technical abilities.

PFL 4 will also feature Bubba Jenkins going one-on-one with Bobby Moffett, while Tyler Diamond takes on Brendan Loughnane.