Cody Garbrandt & Team Hints At Move To 125-pound division

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has hinted towards a move down to the flyweight division on social media.

Garbrandt was last in action at UFC Vegas 27 against fellow contender Rob Font. Despite going the distance and perhaps proving that his chin isn’t as weak as believed, “No Love” was comfortably beaten on the scorecards.

With back-to-back losses against TJ Dillashaw, a wild defeat to Pedro Munhoz and his latest setback, Garbrandt has now lost four of his last five fights at bantamweight.

Given that he’s flirted with a move to 125 pounds in the past and had planned to challenge for the flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo last year, many have suggested that now is the right time for the 29-year-old to make the switch.

For the first time since his recent loss to Font, Garbrandt and his team have dropped a hint as to the direction of his UFC future.

Taking to his Twitter account, Dominance MMA CEO and manager to Garbrandt, Ali Abdelaziz, posted a short and sweet message that’s seemingly made it clear where the former champ’s focus lies.

“@@Cody_Nolove 125 lb ??????”

Garbrandt has since retweeted the suggestive post to his own account. Whether his aim was to simply tease fans or provide a genuine hint towards his future remains to be seen.

If the Ohio-born fighter is set for a weight class switch, it couldn’t come at a more exciting time in the 125-pound division. After a Fight of the Year contender last December between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, the Mexican captured the gold at the second time of trying at UFC 263 this month.

Brandon Moreno, Credit: AFP

With contenders like Alex Perez and Askar Askarov, along with rising stars like David Dvorak, the division will go from strength to strength with the addition of “No Love.” And the champ has already offered to welcome Garbrandt to the division with open arms.

Having stated that Figueiredo must win another fight before a trilogy bout, “The Assassin Baby” has said that the door is open for Garbrandt to fight for the title should he pull the trigger on a switch.

How do you think Cody Garbrandt will fare if he moves down to 125 pounds?