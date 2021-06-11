Colby Covington Dismisses Edwards Title Shot If He Beats ‘Loser’ Diaz

Colby Covington doesn’t think Leon Edwards stands a chance of getting a title shot if he defeats Nate Diaz.

Covington has insisted that he has signed a contract guaranteeing him a UFC Welterweight Title shot with or without current champion Kamaru Usman. While UFC President Dana White says Covington is next in line, he also noted that Diaz could be in title contention with a win over Edwards. Diaz vs. Edwards will be featured on the main card of UFC 263 this Saturday night (June 12).

So, what if Edwards takes care of business as the oddsmakers think he will? If that’s the case, then Covington feels it wouldn’t be a signature win for “Rocky.” In fact, he’s labeled Diaz a “loser” and thinks Edwards is cherry-picking his fights.

Covington told MMAJunkie.com that Edwards isn’t deserving of a UFC title opportunity regardless of the outcome of his bout with Diaz.

“It makes sense that ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Leon Edwards wants to fight Nate Diaz, another loser and unranked guy – another guy that he’s beaten that has nothing. He’s not a top-three, top-five fighter, and that’s what ‘Edward Scissorhands’ likes to do.

“He likes to pick these easy fights with these guys that aren’t even relevant to the division and hopefully he’s going to get a little hype from it because nobody cares about him. The guy is literally worthless. He’s a mumbling, fumbling idiot, and it makes sense that he’s going to fight Nate Diaz because they’ve both got marbles in their mouth when they talk all the time.”

Edwards recently expressed his gripes with Dana White’s plan to give Covington the next title shot at 170 pounds. Edwards was critical of Covington’s time off after suffering a TKO loss to Usman as well as the time he’s been away from action after defeating Tyron Woodley. The Woodley fight took place back in September 2020.