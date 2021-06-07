Colby Covington: Dustin Poirier Dropped & Taunted Amateur In Training

Colby Covington has quite the bold claim on his former American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier have had their share of back-and-forth exchanges. Even when the two were training at ATT, things got testy between Covington and “The Diamond.” It got to the point where Poirier threatened to put hands on Covington the next time he saw him. Ultimately, Covington made his exit from ATT.

Fast forward to the midway point of 2021 and there is still no love lost. During an interview with MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn, Covington claimed that Poirier once taunted an amateur who he dropped during sparring (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy. He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?“

Image Courtesy of USA Today Sports

“You just dropped an amateur who came to help you train for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) which — why are you training with amateurs when you’re preparing for Khabib as it is?” Covington continued. “You have the best wrestler, the best cardio freak in the gym as there is at the gym at the time, but you chose to train with amateurs and you’re supposed to be this good guy but you’re not and you’re knocking out amateurs, and you’re yelling in their face, ‘And New’. That’s not Khabib kid, you didn’t just knock out Khabib. So Dustin’s a prick. Dustin’s a piece of sh*t, and I’m sick of this, ‘nice guy’ act.“

Poirier is currently preparing for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. The third showdown between the two is set to take place on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264.

As for Covington, his next fight hasn’t been made official. With that said, he believes the UFC will force welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to fight him a second time.