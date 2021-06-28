Conor McGregor is making sure the youth of Ireland get the MMA experience they deserve.

McGregor is said to have single-handedly put Ireland on the world MMA map. Yes, before the “Notorious” one there were Irish fighters in the UFC and in MMA around the globe, but McGregor’s rising to superstardom as he did helped grow the sport in that part of the world. Now McGregor is doing his part to help out the next generation. He is sponsoring the Irish youth team for the upcoming 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth Championships.

The moment the Elite Irish Cadet MMA Team found out from IMMAA President @coach_kavanagh that @thenotoriousmma has offered to pay the full price of each Cadet athlete and their coaches trip to the @immafed Youth World Championships 🇨🇮#IMMAA #MMAIreland #IrishMMA #IMMAF pic.twitter.com/3yBxzisi2b — IMMAA (@IMMAAOnline) June 26, 2021

“Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year!” McGregor said according to a press release from the IMAAF. “From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands. Fight with the pride of the Emerald Isle, team! We are all with you. Good luck!”

McGregor is no stranger to generosity. He has been known to donate to many causes in his day, including proceeds from his Proper 12 whiskey to first responders. The money McGregor has given will pay the entree fee and expenses of the 27 athletes and 20 coaches on the team.

The IMMAF event is open to ages 12 to 18 and will be taking place this year in Sofia, Bulgaria at the EFE Marinela. The event will be held from July 29 through August 1. In the last year of the competition, which was 2019, the Irish team competed and placed sixth place. The team walked away with nine medals. The winners from that year were the USA team.

McGregor is in training himself, as well as this youth team, as he prepares for his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. That bout will serve as the main event and could dictate the next challenger for champion Charles Oliveria.

What do you think of this generous gesture by Conor McGregor?