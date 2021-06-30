Conor McGregor Targets Global Pub Chain Following Recent Investment

Conor McGregor has revealed his intention to expand his ever-growing business into the pub game following a recent investment.

The Irishman laid out the plan for his new venture after multiple successes in the business world helped the 32-year-old reach the top spot of Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes.

McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey generated over $1 billion in its first year and the UFC star and his team recently sold their majority stake for $600 million. McGregor also owns the clothing line ‘August McGregor’ and his own brand of MMA gloves named ‘McGregor Fast’.

McGregor’s latest comments come after he invested more than $3 million into Dublin’s Black Forge Inn. The 32-year-old shared footage of his new acquisition on his Instagram after renovations had been completed. He described it as “Ireland’s finest public house.”

But McGregor doesn’t plan on stopping there. The former two-division UFC champion is keen on creating a pub chain that spans Ireland and spreads overseas.

Speaking to Irish Publication Sunday World, McGregor spoke about his latest business venture and his hopes for its future.

“With the enjoyment I have had, and am having throughout this whole process, I definitely feel this is only the beginning for me as a publican. Ireland’s public houses are renowned worldwide and it is a great honour to have my own representation now in the mix. I will explore other venues across Ireland and overseas for sure,” said McGregor. (H/T MMA Mania)

The Irish superstar added that his investment into the Black Forge was only the start of his commitment to his passion for the business.

“I am passionate about hospitality and entertaining, and with the Black Forge, I am only beginning.”

While his businesses continue to flourish, McGregor will currently have all his focus on his upcoming walk to the Octagon. At UFC 264 on July 10, the Irishman will face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier for the third time.

The blockbuster trilogy will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena, as the UFC welcomes back a full Las Vegas crowd.

