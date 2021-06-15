Covington Claims Edwards Isn’t Close To Title Shot After Win Over “Journeyman”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington says Leon Edwards isn’t close to a title opportunity after his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

Edwards recorded a unanimous decision victory over Diaz in a five-round fight at last weekend’s pay-per-view.

Despite nearly being finished in the final minute, “Rocky” dominated the Stockton native for the majority of the fight.

Birmingham Stand Up! 🇬🇧



Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯



The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀



It’s time to run it back! 😤#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/CokfBgOqSe — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

In the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White maintained that Colby Covington is still next in line for a welterweight title shot.

Although many have suggested “Chaos” has some competition for his number one contender spot, Covington clearly isn’t concerned.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the 33-year-old revealed he was less than impressed with Edwards’ performance and debuted a new nickname for the Jamaican-born welterweight.

“I think ‘Edwards Scissorhands’, you know, he’s out here claiming to be this God, saying he’s ready for a title shot. Dude, you’re struggling with a lightweight journeyman who has double digit losses on his record and this guy’s almost finishing you. And you think you need to be in a title shot?”

Covington went on to reiterate his belief that a win over Diaz is nothing special, saying Edwards has to do a lot more despite the result last weekend.

“That guy needs to go win 10 more fights, or 20 more fights…if he can’t get by Nate Diaz like that. The guy’s the Stockton soy boy, you know. He’s been finished by everybody. The guy’s got no gas left in the tank. He’s even saying it himself that he’s got no motivation left to fight.”

With Covington evidently next in line, Dana White said a matchup between Edwards and Jorge Masvidal is a likely next step.

Either way, it’s clear Edwards isn’t as far from a title shot as Covington likes to suggest.

Do you agree with Covington’s comments on Edwards?