Dan Hooker Takes Nate Diaz Up On His Offer & Shoots His Shot

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has thrown his hat into the ring to face Nate Diaz next following his defeat at UFC 263.

This comes after Diaz stated he was looking to return to the Octagon in “three or four months” and issued an open challenge at the recent pay-per-view’s post-fight press conference.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Diaz encouraged anyone who wanted to face him to step forward.

“Whoever wants to fight, let it be known.”

Diaz’s comments came after he’d fought a five-round war against welterweight contender Leon Edwards during Saturday’s PPV.

Despite coming up short and falling to a unanimous decision loss, Diaz rallied late and appeared close to securing a finish over “Rocky.” Even when suffering a fairly convincing defeat on the scorecards, it’s clear Diaz’s entertaining style will always leave fans wanting more and fighters wanting a piece of the action.

One such man is Dan Hooker. “The Hangman” hasn’t competed since his first-round loss to Michael Chandler back in January.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the Stockton native’s open callout, Hooker made his availability known for a September booking at UFC 266.

“I don’t dance but we can boogie. #ufc266 @seanshelby”

UFC 266 currently features a matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. A middleweight clash between the returning Darren Till and Derek Brunson is also expected to take place.

Booking a fight between Nate Diaz and Dan Hooker would certainly add to an already solid-looking line-up.

New Zealand’s Hooker has shown himself to be one of the most entertaining men in the lightweight division. The 31-year-old is often involved in some of the best fights each year.

From five-round wars against Paul Felder and Dustin Poirier in 2020 to knockout wins over James Vick and Gilbert Burns in the years prior, Hooker has certainly staked his claim for a matchup with a UFC mainstay like Nate Diaz.

And for the sake of fans everywhere, why don’t we make this one a five-round affair as well?

Would you like to see Dan Hooker face Nate Diaz inside the Octagon?