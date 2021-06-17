Dan Ige Looks To Test Korean Zombie’s Status As “World’s Best Brawler”

UFC featherweight Dan Ige intends to test Korean Zombie’s status as the world’s best brawler at UFC Vegas 29 this weekend.

Ige will face the 10-year UFC veteran in a five-round main event that headlines this Saturday’s Fight Night card.

Chan Sung Jung earned his Korean Zombie moniker through his entertaining reputation and aggressive style, which exists even when he takes hard shots and sustains heavy damage.

But despite his opponent being regarded as one of the best brawlers in MMA, Ige hopes to beat the 34-year-old at his own game.

“He’s the self-proclaimed best brawler in the world,” Ige told MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 29 media day. “I’m going to go in there and hit him and hit him first and we’ll see what happens. I will engage with him and he’s going to engage with me. There’s no surprise there. We’ll see what happens Saturday night.”

Ige is certainly no stranger to a brawl. Since earning a UFC contract through Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018, the 29-year-old has built his own reputation as a hard-hitting and aggressive featherweight.

Five consecutive wins earned “50K” the opportunity to welcome UFC legend Edson Barboza to 145-pounds in 2020. Ige edged out the Brazilian in what was a razor-thin decision victory.

The gruelling win over Barboza, along with the five-round experience he gained in a main event loss to Calvin Kattar last year, should stand Ige in good stead heading into his bout with Korean Zombie.

A 22-second knockout against Gavin Tucker earlier this year also showed what happens when “Dynamite” lets his hands go in close exchanges, something we should see a lot of during Saturday’s headliner.

Dan Ige’s quick knockout last night gets sweeter every time you watch it! #UFCVegas21



pic.twitter.com/aWuds0zcJF — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) March 14, 2021

Whilst Dan Ige will be heading into UFC Vegas 29 off the back of a devastating KO win, Korean Zombie will be looking to rebound from a defeat to Brian Ortega last time out.

After TKO wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar in 2019, Zombie had the chance to secure the number one contender spot against “T-City” last October. With Ortega taking home the unanimous decision victory and set to face champ Alexander Volkanovski in September, Zombie will look to return to contention with an impressive performance against Ige.

Who do you think gets the win in the UFC Vegas 29 main event this weekend, Dan Ige or Korean Zombie?