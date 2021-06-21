Dan Ige Releases Lengthy Statement After Loss To The Korean Zombie

The saying ‘be careful what you wish for’ applied to Dan Ige on Saturday night.

Dan Ige lost a unanimous decision to Chan Sung Jung, AKA The Korean Zombie at UFC Vegas 29. The result came after Dan Ige called Zombie out after his last fight. Prior to his match-up with Zombie, Ige scored the fastest finish of his career when he knocked out Canada’s Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds.

While the reach and length of Zombie would be obvious hurdles for the shorter, more compact Ige, he went the distance with the cult-legend Jung in a violent back-and-forth.

The #8-ranked Dan Ige (ranking subject to change), gave his thoughts on how the fight went and what was next for him at 145lbs. Additionally, “50K” relayed appreciation to his fans on Instagram, and of course, his determination to get back in the Octagon to compete again.

The statement reads in full:

“The agony of defeat….Took a tough loss against one one of the best in the world. @koreanzombiemma an absolute legend, someone I’ve watched and been a fan of for so many years before I even stepped foot into the octagon. He fought a very smart fight congrats to him and his team. I’ve been here before but This one definitely stung a bit more knowing I had everything to gain from this fight and truly believed 100% in my heart and that I would come out Victorious. I was mentally, physically, and spiritually sharp and prepared.

Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“Sometimes what you plan on doesn’t align with Gods timing but in the end God loves and cares for me and so does my family and small circle whom I love dearly. I’m obviously heartbroken as I sit here in the valley of defeat but I’m already plotting a way to climb the mountain again with goals to reach the top of the throne. I love this sport and I’ve dedicated my entire life to it and I’ll find a way to be better. Thank you everyone who’s reached out and checked on me I’m doing okay. Now time to enjoy my first Father’s Day with my baby boy and the rest of the family. ❤️🙏🏽 happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.” Dan Ige posted.

Even though Ige suffered defeat, the Hawaiian slugger is already plotting a comeback with goals to reach the pinnacle of his respective division in mind. Dan Ige made his way on the UFC scene after a successful debut on the Contender Series in 2017. The 29-year old is a 10-fight UFC veteran and has yet to lose two fights in a row.

Who would you like to see Dan Ige fight when he returns to the Octagon?