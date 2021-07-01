Dan Ige Says McGregor Is Too “Comfortable” To Beat Poirier

UFC featherweight Dan Ige has predicted that Dustin Poirier will once again defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Ige’s comments come ahead of the highly anticipated trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier at July’s pay-per-view. The two lightweight stars first met in a 145-pound contest back at UFC 178 in 2014. The Irishman won the bout via a first-round TKO.

But the Louisianan exacted his revenge on Fight Island this year when he became the first man to knock out McGregor. After turning down a title opportunity in favor of a third fight with MMA’s biggest superstar, “The Diamond” will hope to place himself opposite the 155-pound champ with a second win over McGregor.

With one win apiece in their rivalry, the third meeting between McGregor and Poirier has a lot at stake, including a shot at Charles Oliveira‘s lightweight gold.

Ahead of their trilogy fight, Ige believes that the fight could play out in the same way as their rematch. In an interview with Helen Yee, the 145-pound contender suggested that McGregor’s wealth has made him too comfortable when it comes to fighting.

“I’d have to say Dustin Poirier just because, not taking away from Conor, but I mean, that guy is so wealthy and so, like, he doesn’t need to fight. And I feel like he’s kinda comfortable in that sense. So, you know, a comfortable fighter is not always the best fighter.”

Ige added that while McGregor has accomplished pretty much everything in the sport, Poirier possesses the kind of hunger that makes him more dangerous in the Octagon.

“I feel like Poirier is still hungry and I think he’ll pull away with the trilogy.”

McGregor and Poirier will headline a blockbuster UFC 264 PPV on July 10. The event, which will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, also features the likes of Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, Ryan Hall, Niko Price and, if the UFC can find a replacement following Louis Smolka’s withdrawal, Sean O’Malley.

Dan Ige, meanwhile, will look to rebound from his main event loss to The Korean Zombie at UFC Vegas 29 when he next enters the Octagon.

Do you agree with Dan Ige’s prediction that Poirier will beat McGregor again at UFC 264?