Dana White Clashes With Ngannou’s Manager After Interim Booking

UFC President Dana White and Francis Ngannou‘s manager have engaged in a war of words.

White took many MMA fans by surprise when he revealed that Derrick Lewis will be fighting Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. The title fight will headline UFC 265.

Ngannou’s manager, Marquel Martin, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the UFC’s decision was a head-scratcher.

“This comes as a complete shock. To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. Francis is just now returning to the States to begin training, and he just won the title three months ago. We’re unsure of what the reasoning is behind this, but we hope to get clarity soon and figure out something with the UFC soon. At the end of the day, they’re in control of these decisions.”

White hopped on social media to blast Martin and suggested that Ngannou finds a new management team.

“This dude is so full of sh*t. He knows exactly what’s going on and isn’t ‘shocked’ at all. Because we told him several times this was coming. His management is incompetent and hopefully Francis starts taking a look at new people to help his career.”

Martin wasn’t interested in holding his tongue. He fired back at Dana White and challenged him to air out all of the texts and emails.

Tensions rising publicly between Dana White and Marquel Martin (Ngannou's manager from CAA) on social media.



(Via @bokamotoESPN's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xtI6Q6PgfN — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 29, 2021

“lol … complete shock with your decision after we said September was good for us? Complete shock that you guys made threats after less than three months after you all were aware. Complete shock after you knew why Francis needed more time. That is correct. I know you’re passionate but you trying to discredit my integrity when I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter, and your entire staff?

“Speaks more about you than it does me. I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed that I’ve gotten your attention. Incompetent management? I think we’ve done a damn good job I think you really don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented by not only me but an entire agency…one of which you can’t control. Hence why you have people trying to rep him all the time to your benefit I tell you what, let’s disclose everything for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Deal? Cuz I’m ready to get blackballed by UFC…I’m not defined by it, you or anyone else for that matter. How’s that sound.

“Sincerely, your old employee – Marquel Martin.”