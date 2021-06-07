Dana White Fires Back At Paulo Costa: ‘You’re In No Position To Ask For Crazy Money’

UFC President Dana White has responded to Paulo Costa‘s gripes over his pay.

Costa was expected to take on Jared Cannonier in his next outing this August. Suddenly, it was revealed that Kelvin Gastelum will replace “Borrachinha.” The reason for Costa’s withdrawal wasn’t made clear until the Brazilian bruiser implied that low pay was to blame.

The former UFC Middleweight Title challenger posted a rant on his Twitter page. Costa questioned why YouTubers are making more money to have exhibition boxing matches than he is to fight professionally in MMA.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business.

Costa also went on to claim that he never signed a contract to fight Cannonier. During an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White fired back at Costa’s claim and his rant.

Dana White on Paulo Costa's recent tweets: "You should've started a YouTube channel when you were f****** 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight"



Full interview:

“I don’t think that’s true. I think he did sign because we extended his contract for turning down the fight. But listen, don’t fight. I have to offer you three fights a year. This is my situation with all these guys. I offer you three fights a year. He doesn’t have to fight. No problem, don’t fight.

“Guess what? You should’ve started a YouTube channel when you were f*cking 13 years old and built your name and everything else and you could’ve had the fight on [Sunday] night. You’re not a f*cking YouTuber, you’re a fighter and this is what you do for a living. Or you don’t, it’s up to you. And you’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance.”

White went on to say that he won’t be letting Costa out of his deal simply because he’s upset that popular YouTubers are making more money. The UFC boss said Costa can fight out of his contract if he’s still upset with the promotion.

Costa was last seen inside the Octagon back in September 2020. He challenged Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Costa suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career, losing via second-round TKO.