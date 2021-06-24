Dana White Says Fight Island Is About To Get Much Bigger

UFC president Dana White is confident that the company’s return to Fight Island will make a big splash in Abu Dhabi.

Following a global pandemic, businesses around the world ceased operations, but the UFC and Dana White began to devise plans so that fighters could still earn during such a trying time. As a response to COVID-19, the UFC brass came up with the idea of Fight Island and haven’t looked back since. Overall, the promotion returned to Abu Dhabi for three sets of events but ended with a smash, as the final card was UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2.

While there might not be hammerhead sharks jumping through a flaming ring of fire, White is confident that when the promotion returns to Fight Island, he is bringing the goods with him. The UFC boss indicated that he is flying out to the island this summer in order to get it prepped for a slew of amazing fights.

“I’m flying to Abu Dhabi this summer and working on finishing building out the infrastructure of Fight Island. Not only is Fight Island not going away, [but] Fight Island is going to be even bigger,” the UFC boss promised. “Fight Island is going to be so badass that it’s about to be this destination in Abu Dhabi for fight fans. This summer I’m going to announce it and walk everyone through what’s going on there. I’m super excited for that.” Dana White told MMA Mania.

Apparently, Dana White is extremely excited to announce details surrounding what’s next for Fight Island and plans to do so this summer. The last time the UFC was in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island was in January and should they return to the same venue, all the fights will take place in the glamorous Etihad Arena.

