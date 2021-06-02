Dana White Thinks Woodley Has Lost A Step But Will Still KO Jake Paul

UFC President Dana White feels that even an aging Tyron Woodley should be able to get the job done against Jake Paul.

Woodley has made the most of his UFC exit. He has been booked for a Showtime PPV event against Paul. This will be a pro boxing match. Paul is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s training partner and friend, Ben Askren.

White has given his reaction to the matchup. Appearing on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, White admitted that he has to give Paul his due for agreeing to fight someone with punching power (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Tyron Woodley has punching power. Obviously, he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career. Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years. He’s going to be 40 years old. But, I will give it to (Jake Paul). He’s at least stepping in there with a guy who can punch.”

With that said, White expressed his belief that Woodley should still pull off the knockout win despite being past his prime.

“You tell me when is the last time you saw Woodley look like Woodley, (but) I’d have to go with Woodley by knockout. Listen, man. Woodley should knock him out. But, again, the Tyron Woodley that you talk about, that was the champ, isn’t the same f*cking guy he was four years ago.”

Woodley exited the UFC on a four-fight skid. In that span, he was beaten by former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Vicente Luque. Woodley fought out of his UFC contract, which is why he was able to sign on to fight Paul.

While Woodley doesn’t have pro boxing experience, Paul is 3-0. His victories were against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren.