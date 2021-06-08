Daniel Cormier: Woodley Losing Would Be Worst Thing Imaginable

UFC legend and commentator Daniel Cormier is pleased that Tyron Woodley is fighting Jake Paul and is ready for his old co-worker to put a beating on Paul.

Jake Paul, 24, is 3-0 as a boxer and continues to show improvements inside the boxing ring. However, it was recently the other Paul brother in the headlines as Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather over the past weekend.

While no winner was announced, certainly fans and pundits alike were surprised to see the YouTube sensation survive all eight rounds with the self-proclaimed “best ever” Mayweather. In addition, Mayweather indicated he would no longer participate in exhibition boxing matches following the unclear results.

After Jake Paul’s brutal knockout of Ben Askren in April, UFC fighters far and wide have been looking to cash in and get in an “easy” fight with Jake Paul. However, the latest to have been chosen, is well, “The Chosen One” himself.

Tyron Woodley, 39, remains a UFC legend despite exiting the organization recently. The former welterweight champion amassed four title defenses before dropping the belt to Kamaru Usman. However, with four losses in a row, some think Woodley perhaps lost a step, but the former welterweight king believes he still holds the power to end a fight in a flash.

It seems UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is invested in Woodley now as the next MMA representative to challenge the YouTube influencer-turned boxer.

DC feels Tyron Woodley losing to Jake Paul would be “the worst thing imaginable.”



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/YZkuN7v0A0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2021

“Tyron Woodley is supposed to beat this kid,” Daniel Cormier said on the latest installment of DC & Helwani. It would make people so happy to watch T-Wood knock this kid out or drag him into a point where the kid starts to fatigue, and then you just kind of beat on him and break him. But if he doesn’t take this serious, this kid is going to find a way to win the fight and it will be the worst thing imaginable.”

Overall, Cormier would love to see the Woodley of old and believes he has a viable path to victory. In particular, Daniel Cormier explained the importance of Woodley tiring Jake Paul out and after that, he can begin to beat on him. Make no mistake, Daniel Cormier acknowledges the power of Jake Paul’s hands and understands that if Woodley doesn’t take this seriously, that Paul will find a way to win.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier, would Tyron Woodley losing to Jake Paul be the worst thing imaginable for the MMA community?