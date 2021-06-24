De La Hoya Wants Fights With Anderson Silva & Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya plans to make a big comeback and he wants Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather to be a part of it.

De La Hoya hasn’t been shy about expressing his desire to return to the ring in the past few months. Despite having success running Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya says he needs to scratch his competitive itch. He’ll start on September 11 with an exhibition match against former UFC Light heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort.

Fight Hype caught up with De La Hoya, who admitted that fighting Belfort is no easy task (via SportsKeeda).

“I wanna make the biggest comeback in the history of the sport. I mean if I get past Belfort which I’m a little like… not scared, but just like, ‘What did I get myself into?’ But I’m sure I’ve got a lot of confidence. I’m gonna go in there and fight hard.”

De La Hoya went on to say that he’d like to share the ring with Silva before the end of 2021, then move on to a rematch with Mayweather.

“And then [I’ll] go again in November because November 28th I believe is the one-year anniversary of Triller getting into the picture with Mike Tyson. So I wanna be in that one-year anniversary and maybe challenge Anderson Silva.

“And then after that, if my body feels good and I’m feeling great, I’m not gonna take time off. I’m gonna continue training and challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr.”

Silva is fresh off an upset victory over former world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Mayweather recently went eight rounds with Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. Back in May 2007, Mayweather and De La Hoya fought in one of the highest-drawing boxing pay-per-views of all time. Mayweather won the fight via split decision.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, has been outspoken about De La Hoya’s comeback plans. He insists De La Hoya is using Mayweather’s name for clout and he won’t be getting a rematch.