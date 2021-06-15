Demian Maia Calls Out Nate Diaz For “Last MMA Bout”

Demian Maia says he wants one more fight in the UFC and would be “honored” to face Nate Diaz to close out his career.

The Brazilian grappler returned to the Octagon last weekend at UFC 263. After going three rounds with Belal Muhammad, Maia fell to a unanimous decision loss.

But despite Saturday’s fight signaling the end of the 43-year-old’s current UFC contract, Maia says he isn’t done just yet.

Taking to his Instagram after his recent bout, Maia shared his thoughts on the loss and his next steps.

“Last night I tried hard and unfortunately wasn’t able to put my best performance. As frustrated as I am, I kept trying until the end and that’s in the past now. I’m already looking forward as I know time goes by fast, and I won’t be doing this much longer.”

But despite Dana White suggesting Demian Maia’s defeat to Muhammad should be his last appearance, the Sao Paulo-born submission specialist has asked for one last fight against the UFC’s biggest fan-favorite.

“@natediaz209, I saw your quote on the press conference, and I think you’re great too. I would be honored to do my last MMA bout with you, someone who always comes to fight, who represents BJJ and whom I respect.”

Maia’s callout was extremely respectful and, despite not being convinced that the UFC will accept his proposal, if Nate Diaz is down for it, we could be seeing the Brazilian enter the cage one final time.

Like the 33-fight UFC veteran, Diaz was also defeated on the UFC 263 main card. In a five-round war with Leon Edwards, the Stockton native fell to a decision loss despite rallying late and almost finishing the Englishman.

Maia went on to reiterate why he wants to face Diaz for his “last dance.”

“I have had a long career, fought pretty much everybody, and proudly represented Jiu Jitsu the best I could. If I have one more, I don’t want to waste it with someone who I don’t respect. So if you want it, and the UFC wants to do it, it will happen, and it will be my last dance. Much respect.”

Would you like to see Maia face Diaz for his final MMA fight?