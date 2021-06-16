Details Released For Saturday’s Silva vs. Chavez Jr. Boxing Match

The details for Saturday night’s Tribute to the Kings boxing match has been revealed.

At Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Anderson Silva will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a highly-anticipated bout. However, when the fight was made many were wondering what weight they would be competing at due to the fact there is a size discrepancy, but MMAJunkie has obtained the ruleset of the match.

The bout between Silva and Chavez Jr. will take place at 180-pounds. They will fight eight three-minute rounds and they will fight with 10-ounce gloves.

In the main event, Anderson Silva will have his first fight since being released from the UFC. Chavez Jr., meanwhile, is the former WBC middleweight champion and has fought the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs among others. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. will also make his return to the ring in an exhibition bout in the co-main event.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The event will air live on pay-per-view at 9 p.m. eastern and is streamed on Fite TV among other PPV broadcasts.

The full Silva-Chavez Jr. card is as follows:

Main Card

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs. Hector Camacho Jr (exhibition)

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina, 10 rounds, super welterweight – for WBO NABO super welterweight title

Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jesus Acosta Ayala vs. Leonardo Padilla, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Cesar Gutierrez Flores vs. Oscar Mejia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Mario Alberto Ramirez vs. Pedro Castro, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Luis Vazquez Hernandez vs. Jonathan Luis Perez Zuniga, 8 rounds, featherweight

Erik Inzunza vs. Carlos Daniel Acosta, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Brian Barragan Rico vs. Ruben Estrella, 6 rounds, light flyweight

Karen Rubio vs. Estefany Alegria, 4 rounds, bantamweight

