Disturbing Details Emerge Surrounding Luis Peña’s Criminal Charges

New details have emerged surrounding UFC lightweight Luis Peña’s arrest that was reported over the weekend.

Saturday, it was reported that Luis Pena was arrested by the Coral Springs Police Department and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief.

More details have now emerged after the release of a Wednesday ESPN report. Based on the information revealed in a domestic violence probable cause affidavit, Peña was involved in a June 14 incident with his girlfriend that became physical. Peña accused her of looking at other men before breaking her iPhone. The two were then involved in a fight, with both parties shoving and throwing punches.

The Boca Raton Police Department later received a tip that Peña was on his way to kill his girlfriend. After receiving the tip, the police were able to get in contact with Peña via telephone. No details on what was discussed in this conversation have been made available.

The following day, Peña’s girlfriend provided the police with a follow-up statement, alleging that Peña punched her after she asked him to leave her home. She had a lump on the top of her head where she said Peña struck her during their altercation. She also claimed that Peña threatened to kill himself during a FaceTime conversation during which he was brandishing a gun.

Peña’s attorney, Daniel Martinez, issued the following statement to ESPN:

“Luis, as many other fighters do, need help and not punishment,” Martinez said. “Fighters have a very difficult job. They get hit in the head. We don’t know what the long-term effects are.”

Martinez specifically denied the robbery charge and wanted to remind the public that Peña is “innocent until proven guilty” of all charges.

The UFC is currently conducting their own investigation into the matter and have decided not to book Peña in a fight for the time being. Peña has recently publicly shared that he has been going through some mental health struggles, and UFC Executive Vice President Hunter Campbell has confirmed that the UFC is aware of these issues and is taking that into consideration.

Luis Peña is currently being held Broward County Detention Center without bond and is still awaiting transport to Palm Beach County.

MMA News will keep you updated with any new information on this developing story.