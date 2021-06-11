Edwards Questions Dana White’s Logic For Giving Covington Title Shot

Leon Edwards doesn’t understand why Dana White is giving the next welterweight title shot to Colby Covington.

On the main card of UFC 263 in the first-ever, five-round non-title fight, non-main event, Edwards will face Nate Diaz in a highly-anticipated bout. If Edwards wins and does so impressively, there is no question he would be in line for a title shot. However, White has said Covington is next for Kamaru Usman, which the Englishman doesn’t understand.

“I don’t know how Dana is justifying giving Colby the title shot,” Edwards said to ESPN (h/t BJPENN). “He went out there, it was an injury against Tyron Woodley [that got him the TKO], he sat out for over a year and demanded that he wants a title shot after just getting knocked out for the title like one fight ago. I just don’t understand how they’re even considering that when I’ve been here for years, grinding my way back up from my last defeat.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I went on an eight-fight win streak, soon to be nine, so after I go out there and defeat Nate next weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot,” Edwards continued. “If that’s the game plan – to wait it out, sit out and don’t fight, then I’ll be doing the same. I will go out there and I’ll handle my business, and I’ll wait for my shot. That’ll make it nine in a row. That’s the third-most in the division’s history. There’s Usman, GSP and me [in that category], so I’ll go out there and prove my case.”

If Edwards does beat Diaz and does so by stoppage, he would be unbeaten in 10 fights and his last loss would’ve been a decision loss to Usman. Covington, meanwhile, has only fought once since he lost to Usman back at UFC 245 which was a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley.

Part of the reason why White wants Covington-Usman 2 next is due to the fact the rivalry they have and how good the first fight was. It was the closest scrap of Usman’s UFC career, and the rematch would likely sell more than Usman-Edwards 2 would. However, if the Brit puts on a good show on Saturday, perhaps he could steal the next welterweight title shot.

