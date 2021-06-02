Fabricio Werdum Pulled From PFL 6 Fight With Brandon Sayles

Fabricio Werdum won’t be featured on the PFL 6 card as initially planned.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that Werdum has been removed from his previously scheduled bout with Brandon Sayles. The fight was going to take place on June 25 and would’ve been featured on the main card of PFL 6. The report notes Werdum simply wasn’t going to be ready just seven weeks removed from his No Contest against Renan Ferreira.

There is no word on whether or not Werdum will remain in the PFL’s 2021 heavyweight season. A replacement opponent hasn’t been revealed for Sayles at this time.

Werdum initially suffered a stoppage loss to Ferreira via punches back in May at PFL 3. The decision was overturned to a No Contest by the New Jersey Athletic Control Board after further review. During the fight, it appeared Ferreira tapped when he was locked in a triangle choke but referee Keith Peterson missed it.

Ferreira, who will compete on the PFL 6 card, has been critical of the PFL for not immediately booking him in a rematch with “Vai Cavalo.” Here’s what he told MMAJunkie.

“All this is very shady. Ray Sefo told my management team that the Werdum rematch was the fight that made sense to do next. PFL had social media posts asking people if they wanted to see it and they said yes. Now we find out on social media I’m facing the last champion while Werdum faces (Brandon) Sayles.”

PFL 6 will be headlined by a woman’s lightweight matchup between 2019 champion Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois. Ferreira will meet 2019 PFL Heavyweight Champion Ali Isaev.