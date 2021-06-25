[UPDATE] Fedor Emelianenko Set For October 23 Headliner In Russia

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be making his return to action in a historic event when Bellator MMA makes its debut in Russia.

On Thursday, Ariel Helwani reported that Emelianenko would be announcing his Bellator return. It was then revealed in a Friday presser that this return will take place in Moscow, Russia on October 23. He currently does not have an opponent for the bout.

Emelianenko hasn’t been seen inside the cage since he ran through Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via first-round TKO in Saitama, Japan. This was the first stop in “The Last Emperor’s” retirement tour. Things got thrown out of whack due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic took effect, Bellator President Scott Coker said he hoped for Emelianenko’s tour to end in Moscow. As far as what his next stop would’ve been, Coker teased New York City and Chicago as possible landing spots. As Bellator eases their way back into live crowds, it’s unknown where Emelianenko will fight next.

Fedor has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. His record under the Bellator banner stands at 3-2. The three wins were against Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen, and “Rampage” Jackson. The losses came at the hands of Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader. None of Fedor’s Bellator bouts have gone the distance.

Fedor had competed in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. He made it to the finals, where he was knocked out by Bader in 35 seconds. Many felt this was Fedor’s last chance at a world title in MMA.

Despite being in the midst of a “retirement” tour, Fedor has not committed to hanging up his gloves once it wraps up. He says it all depends on how he’s feeling.