Fedor Emelianenko Set For Bellator Return In October

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be making his return to action.

Ariel Helwani reports that Emelianenko will be announcing his Bellator return on June 25. An opponent has not been determined.

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

It’ll be under the Bellator banner. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

“Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 a.m. ET.

“It’ll be under the Bellator banner.”

As Helwani mentioned, Emelianenko hasn’t been seen inside the cage since he ran through Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via first-round TKO in Saitama, Japan. This was the first stop in “The Last Emperor’s” retirement tour. Things got thrown out of whack due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic took effect, Bellator President Scott Coker said he hoped for Emelianenko’s tour to end in Moscow. As far as what his next stop would’ve been, Coker teased New York City and Chicago as possible landing spots. As Bellator eases their way back into live crowds, it’s unknown where Emelianenko will fight next.

Fedor has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. His record under the Bellator banner stands at 3-2. The three wins were against Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen, and “Rampage” Jackson. The losses came at the hands of Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader. None of Fedor’s Bellator bouts have gone the distance.

Fedor had competed in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. He made it to the finals, where he was knocked out by Bader in 35 seconds. Many felt this was Fedor’s last chance at a world title in MMA.

Despite being in the midst of a “retirement” tour, Fedor has not committed to hanging up his gloves once it wraps up. He says it all depends on how he’s feeling.