Fighters React To Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige At UFC Vegas 29

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 29 event on Saturday night (June 19, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first round saw Jung score a trip takedown where he did some damage from half guard for about a minute until Ige got back to his feet. The second round opened with Jung briefly knocking Ige down. While Ige went for a takedown this round, it was Jung, who stuffed it and took his back.

Fast forward to the third round, Jung also got a takedown and took his back. Jung was bleeding from his eyebrow. While ige tried his best to land something in the fourth, Jung avoided it and got a takedown. Ige threw shots like a mad man in the last round, but it wasn’t enough. Jung got the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Jung entered this fight with a 3-3 record in his last six bouts. On the flip side, Ige had won 7 out of his last 8 fights including coming off a win over Gavin Tucker by KO.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

I’m a big fan of @KoreanZombieMMA but @Dynamitedan808 is my fam. He will get this dub #teamige — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 20, 2021

Ige has such a disciplined guard even when he gets touched! #UFCVegas29 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Ige needs more feints — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 20, 2021

I hate how @espn mutes the cuss words. We are all grown ups paying for our subscription. #UFCVegas29 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 20, 2021

These guys throwing HEAT🔥 #UFCVegas29 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 20, 2021

I think Ige is hiding the leg damage. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

I had no idea Zombie could grapple this well — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) June 20, 2021

Great main event great card now time for playoff basketball — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 20, 2021

What a night for the Korean zombie, #ufc — Carlston Harris Moçambique (@carlstonMMA) June 20, 2021

Win or Lose @Dynamitedan808 is a warrior. Hard fought. Keep your head high Hawaiian. #UFCVegas29 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 20, 2021

Dan Ige has to be in the runnings for CMF (Classiest … you know the rest) 😂 #UFCVegas29 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2021

