Fighters React To Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov At UFC Vegas 30

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 30 event on Saturday night (June 26, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Gane used leg kicks throughout and was getting the better of Volkov, who had a big bruise on his left leg. Gane had a really nice jab and found a home for it throughout the fight. In the second round, Gane landed a hard knee strike to the gut. Volkov became tentative to come in.

Gane picked up the pace in the third round as Volkov slowed down. Volkov started to let his hands go in the fourth and fifth rounds. It just seemed a little too late for him. Gane was just too much for Volkov. Gane was awarded the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Gane established himself as a top-5 UFC heavyweight in his unanimious decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February. Volkov most recently defeated Alistair Overeem in what would turn out to be the final UFC bout for the legendary fighter.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

#UFC main event to me was more like sparring in the gym, tonight. — Carlston Harris Moçambique (@carlstonMMA) June 26, 2021

Give me Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane. I can wait on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones ! What a perfect matchup with the measured calculated approach by Jones and Gane!!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2021

Karate sparing match @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 26, 2021

Gane found his rhythm. He is pushing up the pace now. Impressive #ufcvegas30 — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) June 26, 2021

Just the facial expressions alone are telling a lot in this fight. #UFCVegas30 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2021

Crucial third round #ufcvegas30 — Makhmud Muradov (@MakhmudMuradov) June 26, 2021

Karate Volkov vs Muay Thai Gane, this gonna be stand up war 🥋 @ufc #ufcvegas30 — Makhmud Muradov (@MakhmudMuradov) June 26, 2021

