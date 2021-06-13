Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno At UFC 263

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in a flyweight title bout was great.

The showdown served as the co-main event of the UFC 263 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena.

As seen in the fight, Moreno looked sharp in the first round and was outlanding Figueiredo, who was reserved and went to clinching with him. Near the end of the first round, Moreno caught him with a jab as Figueiredo was walking in.

Figueiredo eventually got back to his feet. In the second round, it opened with Moreno catching him with a jab before Figueiredo took him down. Moreno was able to score a takedown and got his back before Figueiredo moved into full guard. It all ended in the third round when Moreno got a rear-naked choke for the win to become the new champion.

Their first fight took place at UFC 256 this past December where they went to a majority draw. Figueiredo was looking to make his latest title defense. On the flip side, Moreno was looking to make a name for himself after rising up the ranks to earn this title fight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Wow. Good for Brandon Moreno. You could tell he studied the first fight and was prepared for everything. He found a home for his jab and executed a spectacular game plan. Wow. #UFC263 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) June 13, 2021

Amazing person and amazing performance congratulations #AndNew #UFC263 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 13, 2021

Bumping into Brandon Moreno at the apex when we work, I can tell you he is an absolute sweetheart of a man. Couldn’t be happier for him. Congrats champ! — michael (@bisping) June 13, 2021

The baby assassin 😤 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 13, 2021

Please say viva Mexico cabrones — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Viva Mexico #UFC263 Brandon 💯🇲🇽💯 — Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) June 13, 2021

Viva Mexico — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 13, 2021

Moreno is my hero. I swear I’m tearing over here. God bless him 😁 #ufc263 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) June 13, 2021

What a fucking legend 🇲🇽 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) June 13, 2021

