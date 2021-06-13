Fighters React To Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno At UFC 263

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in a flyweight title bout was great.
The showdown served as the co-main event of the UFC 263 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena.
As seen in the fight, Moreno looked sharp in the first round and was outlanding Figueiredo, who was reserved and went to clinching with him. Near the end of the first round, Moreno caught him with a jab as Figueiredo was walking in.
Figueiredo eventually got back to his feet. In the second round, it opened with Moreno catching him with a jab before Figueiredo took him down. Moreno was able to score a takedown and got his back before Figueiredo moved into full guard. It all ended in the third round when Moreno got a rear-naked choke for the win to become the new champion.
Their first fight took place at UFC 256 this past December where they went to a majority draw. Figueiredo was looking to make his latest title defense. On the flip side, Moreno was looking to make a name for himself after rising up the ranks to earn this title fight.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
