Floyd Mayweather Agrees To Train Woodley Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather is offering to help train Tyron Woodley for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

Mayweather certainly has his issues with the Paul brothers. While he’s set to collide with Logan this Sunday night (June 6), many believe he’s more peeved at Jake. It makes sense since Jake snatched Mayweather’s hat during a media event. PBC’s Al Haymon has banned Jake from attending the Mayweather vs. Logan event inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Woodley will be taking on Jake in August on Showtime PPV. Mayweather caught wind of the matchup and he’s willing to prep Woodley for the boxing match. Here’s what “Money” told the media during a scrum (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Well, give me Tyron Woodley. I make sure I get in camp and train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

Woodley had his own scrum to hype up the fight with Jake. He’s aware of Mayweather offering his assistance and he appears to be on board.

“They just texted me, let’s do it. I just talked to him today so for sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all time? He’s already my dog and we’ve been talking about training anyway, so for sure. I’m definitely going to take him up on that.”

Mayweather’s bout with Logan will be an exhibition match. A winner will not be determined. Woodley’s scrap with Jake is set to be a pro bout, so there must be a winner barring a draw or No Contest.

Woodley certainly has the combat sports edge over Jake. He is a former UFC Welterweight Champion and has beaten elite MMA competition. That doesn’t always translate in the world of boxing, however. Jake is 3-0 as a pro boxer, while Woodley doesn’t have any pro boxing experience.