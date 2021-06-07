Floyd Mayweather Hints He Will No Longer Do Exhibition Boxing Bouts

For an all-time great boxer, there’s nothing like going the distance against an 0-1 YouTuber to make you start rethinking your life.

That appears to be the case for one Floyd “Money” Mayweather, who isn’t sure if we will ever see him partake in an exhibition boxing match again after going all eight rounds against 0-1 boxer and famed YouTuber Logan Paul. Mayweather did outland the larger Paul and seemed to get the nod on most spectators’ scorecards. However, since there was no actual judging for the fight, the only fact to take away from the event is that Logan Paul went the distance against Floyd Mayweather.

This isn’t the first special-attractions fight Mayweather has been in since retiring from full-time professional boxing. Who can forget the MayMac blockbuster from 2017 that saw Mayweather put the Irish superstar away in the 10th round? The following year, Mayweather took part in his first exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. In that fight, Mayweather was once again able to do what he was unable to against the most larger Paul: get the finish.

Image Credit: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters in the post-fight press conference, Mayweather confirmed that the door to a pro boxing comeback remains closed, and he also hinted that the door leading to exhibition/special-attractions bouts was likely closing right behind it (transcription via Danny Segura).

“Oh absolutely not; I retired from the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said. “I retired from the sport of boxing. I’ve said this before: It’s not easy, even for this fight. Just train a day and then take a couple of days off, train a day then take a couple of days off because of the age, because of the wear and tear of early on in my career. No punches to the head or anything, but just boxing and just sports period is really hard on the body, athletes, period. As far as me coming back to the sport of boxing (professionally), absolutely not. As far as me doing an exhibition again, probably not.”

Someone born and bred in the fight game, Mayweather has always demonstrated a high IQ in all aspects of the sport, both inside the ring as well as in the financial realm. Accordingly, he likes to think he has a firm grasp on reality regarding how much longer he can compete at any level, even against 0-1 YouTubers.

“Of course at my age I’m not going to perform like when I was 19,” Mayweather explained. “I’m not supposed to. Is my hair going to be all black forever? Of course not, it’s going to turn all gray. I understand that; it’s a part of life. I’m I going to be able to always fight like when I fought Diego Corrales or Arturo Gatti? Absolutely not, but I understand that.”

How do you think Floyd Mayweather looked in his exhibition bout against Logan Paul?