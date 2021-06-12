Floyd Mayweather Open To Fighting Jake Paul On One Condition

Fresh from his victory over Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather has revealed he has just one, possibly unrealistic condition in order to fight the younger Paul brother, Jake.

Given the success of Mayweather’s exhibition bout with Logan, which reportedly generated at least 1 million pay-per-view buys, it’s not surprising that the man otherwise known as “Money” is entertaining a second lucrative fight within the Paul family.

The license to print money that facing another social media influencer offers is not lost on Mayweather, a man known for his keen business nous. This, despite criticisms of his bout with Logan.

Mayweather, 50-0, went the distance with the YouTuber, in a fight that was derided by some as a sparring match. Others thought Mayweather’s inability to end the fight has tarnished his legacy as boxing’s widely-regarded pound-for-pound GOAT.

Post-fight, 44-year-old Mayweather hinted that he probably won’t fight in an exhibition again. But in a recent interview with author and YouTuber Rob Moore, “Money” challenged Jake Paul to a professional bout — if the 24-year-old YouTuber can meet one condition.

“Jake Paul talked about me and him fighting in a real fight. If it’s a real fight, then I’ll go down to my real fighting weight class, which is 147 pounds or 154 pounds,” said Mayweather (h/t Matthew Lee at Give Me Sport). If Jake Paul can come down to 154 pounds, then we can see his skills.”

Floyd Mayweather Has Unfinished Business With Jake Paul

Jake Paul will box former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a bout that will take place at 190 lbs. It’s unlikely that Jake would be willing or able to cut down multiple weight divisions to fight Mayweather.

But Mayweather, famous for his love of the greenback, isn’t someone to place physical limitations in the way of another easy payday…and perhaps to settle a score.

In the lead-up to his fight with Logan, Mayweather suffered the ultimate disrespect after Jake, in characteristic adolescent fashion, snatched his hat during a media event. Jake subsequently memorialized the incident with a “Gotcha Hat” leg tattoo. He also launched a line of merch brandishing the catchphrase.

Post-fight, Jake predictably claimed victory for his brother, tweeting “GOTCHA F**KING CAREER” in reference to his Mayweather hat-snatching antics.



What do you think? Will we ever see Mayweather vs Jake Paul?