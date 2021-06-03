Floyd Mayweather Would ‘Absolutely’ Fight Conor McGregor Again

Floyd Mayweather is open to the possibility of sharing the boxing ring with Conor McGregor a second time.

Back in August 2017, Mayweather and McGregor mixed it up in a massive boxing match. At the time, McGregor held the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Titles. Mayweather was entering the last professional bout of his boxing career.

The buildup to the fight was memorable with media stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and London. It all led to fight night, of course. In the end, Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round TKO.

Fast forward to 2021 and it looks like there is mutual interest in making a rematch happen. Here’s what Mayweather told Luke Thomas of Showtime Sports when asked if he’s willing to fight the “Notorious” one again (video via Shakiel Mahjouri).

Floyd Mayweather confirms he is "absolutely" down for "easy" Conor McGregor rematch #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mUI7aMulTA — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) June 3, 2021

“Oh, absolutely, he’s easy.”

When Thomas then asked why Mayweather and McGregor are no longer chummy as they appeared to be during their post-fight interactions, “Money” said it boils down to one thing.

“The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint, and then get to hating on me.”

Mayweather has an exhibition showdown coming up with YouTube star Logan Paul this Sunday night (June 6). It’ll be Mayweather’s first exhibition boxing match since December 2018 when he defeated Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO in Japan.

As for McGregor, he’s gearing up for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The matchup is set to go down on July 10. It’ll headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The score is tied at 1-1 between McGregor and Poirier.