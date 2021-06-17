Former UFC Champ Nicco Montaño Returns To Face Wu Yanan July 31

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montaño is making a return to the Octagon against Chinese Wu Yanan.

Montaño will be facing fellow flyweight Yanan on July 31st. The bout is expected to take place on a UFC card that has yet to be officially announced. Location and venue is still unknown at this current time. Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA first reported the news.

Montaño (4-3) has not fought since July 2019 where she was last seen in action against Julianna Peña in a bantamweight matchup. She lost the contest via unanimous decision.

Her motivation for coming back are not yet clear however its likely that she want to regain the flyweight belt that she held before and it starts with a win against Yanan.

Montaño was the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion after winning The Ultimate Fighter 26 Women’s Flyweight Tournament where she defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision back in December 2017. She was later stripped of the title after being hospitalized due to her weight cut for UFC 228.

Yanan (11-4) last fought in January, where she was defeated by UFC newcomer Joselyne Edwards. This will be her 5th UFC fight after joining the promotion in 2017, where she has only recorded just one win in four UFC fights. Her last win was in her home country China against Lauren Mueller in November 2018, where she earned the submission victory via armbar.

Who do you think has the edge in this women’s flyweight matchup?